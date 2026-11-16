'Red Carpet vs Ban' Claims As BJP And AAP Fight Over Yamuna On Chhath Puja

The ruling BJP in Delhi launched a fierce counter-attack against the Opposition AAP over the state of the Yamuna river during the Chhath Puja festival, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of playing politics after having banned riverside rituals during its own tenure.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed the Opposition's criticism of the river's water quality, saying devotees are satisfied with the current civic preparations across the national capital.

"The arrangement is so good now for the Chhath Puja celebration, but the condition was not good two years back. Chhath Puja celebration was banned at the Yamuna ghat in Delhi two years back," Tiwari said.

Accusing the AAP and the Congress of engaging in "shameful" politics by circulating visuals from the Kalindi Kunj ghat, Tiwari highlighted the BJP government's response as much better than the previous AAP government.

"During the AAP rule, people used to cry to celebrate Chhath Puja, but the government was reluctant. Today, people are very happy with the arrangement," Tiwari said.

The war of words intensified after the AAP posted videos on X showing devotees standing in the Yamuna amid layers of thick white foam.

"All that was served up in the name of cleaning the Yamuna was lies. Today, devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in the toxic Yamuna are suffering the consequences of the BJP's failure," the AAP said in a post on X.

In a second post accompanied by video footage of the froth-covered river, the Opposition party targeted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta: "The toxic Yamuna, covered in white foam, and devotees forced to celebrate Chhath in it! Rekha Gupta ji, do you feel any shame?"

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra pointed out the arrangements at over 1,400 ghats in the city which, he alleged, the previous administration had barred worshippers from accessing.

"They (AAP) sat there imposing a ban. We have rolled out the red carpet. Today, grand Chhath Puja celebrations are being held at more than 1,400 ghats in Delhi," Mishra wrote in a post on X.

Amid the row, the chief minister participated in the concluding ritual of Usha Arghya - offerings made to the rising Sun - at ITO ghat this morning after inspecting the Yamuna ghats by boat and offered evening prayers (Sandhya Arghya) at Sonia Vihar on Sunday.

The four-day festival, which began on November 13 with Nahay Khay and continued through Kharna on November 14, ends today as devotees broke their 36-hour waterless fast with Parana.

"Today, I would like to say to all my brothers and sisters from Purvanchal that we tried to ensure this grand festival of Chhath is celebrated with great divinity and grandeur. If there has been any mistake or shortcoming on our part, please forgive us. Next time, I will strive to make even better arrangements than this," Gupta told reporters at ITO Ghat.