"Yamuna Pollution Has Only Increased Despite Money Spent": Supreme Court

The Supreme Court expressed discontent over pollution in the Yamuna river on Monday, saying that despite spending huge sums on cleaning the river, it kept getting dirtier.

The court said that the poor health of the Yamuna river and its 520 drains reflected "everything that is wrong with civic administration" in the towns, cities, and villages along the banks of the river, which discharge wastewater.

"This is why, despite huge sums being spent on cleaning the river, pollution in the Yamuna has only increased," the court said while hearing a plea about cleaning the river.

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Contradictions In Yamuna Action Plan

The top court, in its order dated November 4, pointed to contradictions in the Yamuna Action Plan aimed at reducing pollution in the river. It said that while the plan claims water bodies and wetlands in O-Zone are free of encroachments, Delhi's own annexure marks all 35 water bodies and wetlands in that zone as encroached. Yamuna's O-Zone is a protected no-construction floodplain under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority.

The court called for protecting the O-Zone as a "green zone" and extending it upstream and downstream, if feasible, from the source of Yamuna to its confluence with the Ganga.

"No permanent structure, except green parks and essential public infrastructure projects, should be allowed to be constructed in future in the said or extended Zone," it said.

"After all, the river Yamuna must have space to meander and change its course, if it so chooses."

The Supreme Court noted that none of Delhi's 37 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) meet standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board and that only five of them comply with the bacteriological limit.

READ | Clean At Entry, Polluted At Exit: The Data Behind Delhi's Yamuna Debate

The court added that the sewage will continue to pollute the river at the source unless unauthorised colonies and Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters on the riverbed are removed after rehabilitating their occupants.

"Yamuna Is One Continuous Ecosystem"

Yamuna is "one continuous ecosystem" running through several states and union territories and hence, must be protected as a single resource instead of a disconnected state-wise problem, the court observed, emphasising that states have a shared responsibility towards the river under the doctrine of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities.

The individual obligations of states and Union territories towards cleaning the Yamuna must depend on their contribution to the pollution and capacity, it added.

In a bid to end the persistent defence of "passing the buck," the Supreme Court proposed a broad accountability test to penalize states and Union territories for failing to reduce Yamuna pollution, whether due to administrative inefficiency or a lack of political will.

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Under the new directive, if the river's water quality deteriorates on any parameter while flowing through or exiting a state, Union Territory, or district, the local administration will be held directly accountable and fined. To enforce this, the court has directed the Central Pollution Control Board to formulate a compensation formula and empowered states to recover these penalties from both individual polluters and officials found negligent in their duties.

Real-Time Monitoring Of STPs, CETPs

The Supreme Court directed that all STPs, Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and government-commissioned biogas plants must install tamper-proof smart energy meters within one month. They also need to install inflow and outflow meters with continuous sensors to monitor discharge volumes and water quality.

All readings must be uploaded live, plant-wise, on CPCB and State Pollution Control Board websites, and any break in data feed exceeding 24 hours will be presumed to indicate non-operation unless the operator proves otherwise, it added.

The CPCB has been directed to conduct quarterly unannounced inspections of STPs with a capacity of 5 million litres per day or more and CETPs. Environmental compensation will be recovered from operators for every day of non-compliance.

The Supreme Court also ordered Yamuna basin states and central ministries to appoint senior, high-ranking officers as "nodal officers" within two weeks. To ensure strict accountability, the court also ordered that the officer in charge of every water treatment plant and major drain must be named on a public portal. These officers will have to submit progress reports directly to the Supreme Court every month.