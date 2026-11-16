West Bengal Goes To Supreme Court In Hope To Hold Kolkata Municipal Polls

The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court's interim stay order to put on hold the Kolkata municipal polls until the ward delimitation is decided.

The state government filed a petition in the top court last Friday and is likely to be heard this week.

On November 6, the high court had issued an interim order stating that the election notification cannot be issued until the KMC ward delimitation matter is settled, effectively putting the elections on hold indefinitely.

Meanwhile, a separate petition was also filed in the high court last week on the ward delimitation of Howrah Municipal Corporation, the elections for which were expected to be notified alongside KMC polls.

There were 144 wards in the Kolkata municipality. This number had increased to 209 wards after delimitation. However, CPM leader Dipu Das filed a petition in the high court alleging procedural flaws in the delimitation process. The ruling BJP criticised this as a strategy to obstruct the urban local body elections.

The KMC was being administered by the Trinamool government-led board, but after the BJP came to power in the state in May, mayor Firhad Hakim and a majority of councillors stepped down. The state's richest civic body was handed over to a new administrator, IAS Smita Pandey.

In Howrah municipality, civic polls have not been held since 2013. The judicial logjam adds to the uncertainty over how long the elections could be delayed.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that his government is prepared to appoint coordinators for each ward to keep civic services running in both Kolkata and Howrah.

From December 1, the respective coordinators are likely to oversee the operations of the wards. The chief minister has also clarified these coordinators would be chosen from the BJP, the ruling party of the state.