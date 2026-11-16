Mumbai Woman Questions Cost Of Eating Out After Rs 4,800 Lunch In Bandra

A woman in Mumbai has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing that she spent Rs 4,800 on a lunch outing for two people in the city's Bandra neighbourhood. She said the amount was equal to seven days of her salary, raising questions about the rising cost of eating out in Mumbai.

Shivani shared her experience in a post on X. After returning home, she calculated how much of her earnings had gone towards the one-hour meal and questioned whether dining at restaurants in the city had become a luxury.

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In her post, Shivani explained that she had gone out for lunch in Bandra with another person. The final bill came to Rs 4,800 for two people.

She said that she realised after reaching home that she had spent an amount equal to seven days of her salary in just one hour.

She wrote, "Is eating out in Mumbai a luxury now or am I just poor?"

Social Media Reaction

Shivani's post quickly got viral on social media, with several users sharing their views on the cost of dining out in Mumbai.

One user commented, "This costly will feel cheaper to you soon, once you reach a better position."

Another user noted, "Last month I went to Mumbai. Spent Rs 15,000 in 2 days."

"Rs 4800 for 2, my goodness, so expensive," added a third user.