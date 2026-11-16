Scratchy Throat, Blocked Nose, But Still Sweating? Doctor Explains What Fluctuating Weather Does To Your Body

Delhi continues to battle increased air pollution levels. Every year, with the onset of winter, the air quality in the National Capital deteriorates. Exposure to polluted air triggers symptoms including watery eyes, a runny nose, sneezing, a scratchy throat, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. Along with poor air quality, people across Delhi-NCR are also experiencing temperature fluctuations throughout the day. Sudden weather shifts weaken your airways' natural defences while forcing your body to work overtime to regulate its internal temperature, which can make you feel congested and chilled one moment, yet break into a sweat the next.

While temperature swings do not directly cause infections, they create conditions that can irritate the upper respiratory tract, leading to viral illnesses and seasonal allergies.

"Changing weather can sometimes leave you feeling confused about your health. One day it is warm, the next day there is a sudden drop in temperature, and the body takes time to adjust. During such weather changes, people may experience a scratchy throat, blocked nose, sneezing, headaches or even excessive sweating," says Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Director and Unit Head - Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

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Why these symptoms occur simultaneously

Cold air or rapidly changing temperatures can dry out the mucous membranes in your nose and throat, resulting in scratchiness, swelling, and nasal congestion. When outdoor temperatures fluctuate between warm afternoons and chilly mornings, your autonomic nervous system constantly adjusts blood flow and sweat production to maintain your core temperature.

"Sudden fluctuations in temperature and humidity can affect the body's natural ability to regulate its temperature. While sweating is the body's normal cooling mechanism, it can also occur due to physical activity, dehydration, fever or an infection. Therefore, sweating along with a blocked nose or throat irritation should not always be dismissed as a simple weather-related issue," Dr Ranjan adds.

He further explains that weather changes can also trigger allergic reactions. "Exposure to dust, pollen and other airborne allergens may irritate the nasal passages and throat, leading to congestion, sneezing and a scratchy feeling in the throat. At the same time, viral infections such as the common cold can cause similar symptoms, particularly during seasonal transitions."

"It is important to understand that weather changes themselves do not directly cause infections. However, they may influence your exposure to allergens and respiratory viruses, making some people more prone to developing symptoms," Dr Ranjan states.

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What should you do?

To stay comfortable, maintain adequate hydration, get sufficient sleep, eat a balanced diet and avoid sudden exposure to extreme temperature changes.

"Saline nasal sprays and warm fluids may help relieve mild nasal and throat irritation. If symptoms persist, worsen, or are accompanied by high fever, breathing difficulty, chest discomfort or excessive sweating, consult a doctor rather than relying on home remedies."

"The key is to pay attention to what your body is telling you," Dr. Ranjan recommends.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.