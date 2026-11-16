Yamuna Water Quality Deteriorates At 3 Key Locations In Delhi In September: Report

A Delhi Pollution Control Committee, or DPCC, report has flagged that pollution levels at several points along the Yamuna's Delhi stretch worsened in September compared to August.

The report was prepared in September after sampling water from the river earlier that month.

The water quality testing by DPCC involves collecting water samples from seven locations along the course of the Yamuna river through the national capital, measuring several parameters such as Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), dissolved oxygen, chemical oxygen demand, pH and faecal coliform, to determine the pollution level.

The seven locations include major points like Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamudin Bridge, Okhla Barrage and Yamuna river at Asgarpur (Kidwali, Haryana).

Three of the locations showed further deterioration, two locations showed slight improvement, while two more locations showed no change from the August data.

BOD levels for September remained beyond the permissible limit at certain locations, ranging from 2-30 milligrams per litre (mg/l), while the water quality criteria stipulates a maximum of 3 mg/l.

Lower BOD means cleaner water; higher BOD means heavier organic and sewage loading.

The highest BOD was recorded at ISBT Bridge at 30 mg/l. The highest BOD in August was also recorded at ISBT Bridge, with a level of 28 mg/l.

The September report showed improvement at Palla, as levels of faecal coliform went down to 1100 Most Probable Number per 100 millilitres (MPN/100 ml), as compared to 1400 MPN/100 ml in August. The MPN gives the statistical estimate of the concentration of viable microorganisms in a sample.

The river also showed improvement at Okhla Barrage, where levels of faecal coliform remained at 21,000 (MPN/100 ml) in September, an improvement from 23,000 in August.

The three locations which showed deterioration were Wazirabad, where faecal coliform levels increased to 1,300 MPN/100 ml in September from 1,100 MPN/100 ml in August; Nizamudin Bridge where the level went from 13,000 MPN/100 ml to 15,000 MPN/100 ml; and Yamuna river at Asgarpur where the level increased from 36,000 MPN/100 ml in August to 38,000 MPN/100 ml in September.

Two locations where the level remained the same were ISBT Bridge, where the level was 35,000 MPN/100; and ITO Bridge, where the level remained at 17,000 MPN/100 ml.

The DPCC's September data release also included wastewater figures from Delhi's major drains, which separately showed high BOD and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) levels, reinforcing that untreated or inadequately treated sewage discharge remains a significant, ongoing contributor to the river's pollution load rather than an isolated event.

