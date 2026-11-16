INDIA Bloc Wants Poll Body To Answer 48 Questions, Seeks Top Court Approval

The Opposition has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking permission to question the Election Commission on the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of voters' lists and related issues. Its list of 48 questions, among other things, seeks information about who ordered the revision and details of the disagreement between the commissioners, shows the petition accessed by NDTV.

The petition - filed by Rahul Gandhi and other leaders - seeks answers in the form of individual affidavits to queries regarding the alleged irregularities in SIR and the decision-making process. Answers will be sought from the Chief Election Commissioner, two Election Commissioners and the ECI's Director General (IT).

Some of the questions in the list include: