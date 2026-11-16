INDIA Bloc Wants Poll Body To Answer 48 Questions, Seeks Top Court Approval

The Opposition has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking permission to question the Election Commission on the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of voters' lists and related issues. Its list of 48 questions, among other things, seeks information about who ordered the revision and details of the disagreement between the commissioners, shows the petition accessed by NDTV.
The petition - filed by Rahul Gandhi and other leaders - seeks answers in the form of individual affidavits to queries regarding the alleged irregularities in SIR and the decision-making process. Answers will be sought from the Chief Election Commissioner, two Election Commissioners and the ECI's Director General (IT).
Some of the questions in the list include:
- 1The petitioners contended that the ECI's counter-affidavit claims unanimous approval of key decisions but does not disclose dates, file numbers, minutes or records of such approvals. It seeks details of when and how the three Election Commissioners approved the filing of the ECI's counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court.
- On how many occasions did Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi record objections or disagreements on SIR, ECINET, Form 6 and filing of appeals.
- Who took the decision to conduct nationwide SIR? When the decision was taken, recorded in which file and the opinions of each commission member.
- Questions are also raised on delegation of powers to Chief Election Commissioner, centralisation of ERONET/ECINET and appeals filed by commission against the electoral roll inclusion orders in West Bengal.
- Whether SIR-related decisions were unanimous or taken by majority vote; whether any member recorded dissent; and whether such dissent was resolved before orders were issued.
- Who authorised the office order dated July 28, 2026, and whether the Chief Election Commissioner concurred with the joint direction issued by the two Election Commissioners on July 30, 2026.
- The petitioners have also sought details of officers who decided to file appeals against inclusion orders passed by Judicial Officers in West Bengal.
- The petition asks for the details of Form 7 objections filed during SIR, including instances of excessive or allegedly false objections and action taken under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
- The petitioners have also sought details of corrective measures introduced after the filing of the writ petitions, including additional opportunities given to electors marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate.
- It seeks details of approvals obtained electronically by Election Commissioners, including whether WhatsApp, emails or other messaging platforms were used and whether such communications have been preserved.
- It seeks details of additional declaration incorporated into online Form 6, including who authorised its inclusion, when it was introduced and whether the Commission approved it.
- It also asks how many online Form 6 applications were rejected, kept pending or not processed because applicants did not furnish the additional declaration or electoral mapping details.
- It also seeks state-wise and gender-wise data on electors excluded between the pre-SIR, draft and final electoral rolls, along with reasons for exclusion.
The petitions, which come amid the huge controversy over the voter list revision amid reports of written objections to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from the other two commissioners, will be taken up tomorrow.
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