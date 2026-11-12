India's First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Rolls Out Between Delhi And Patna For Chhath Rush

India's first Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 has begun its journey between New Delhi and Patna, adding a new train option for passengers travelling home for Chhath Puja. The special service departed from New Delhi Railway Station on November 11, with Chhath songs playing at the station as the train pulled out, creating a festive atmosphere for passengers heading towards Bihar.

The train is being introduced as a special service to manage the heavy festive-season rush on the Delhi-Bihar route. The Amrit Bharat 3.0 is the latest generation of the Amrit Bharat train series and features a mix of AC and non-AC coaches, giving passengers more travel options.

“India's first Amrit Bharat 3.0 with a Chhath song. The first 3.0 Amrit Bharat train running between Patna and New Delhi as a Chhath Puja special departed from New Delhi Railway Station,” the text read.

Amrit Bharat 3.0 Route

The train runs between New Delhi and Patna, covering several major railway stations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Starting from New Delhi Railway Station, the train travels through Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara and Patna Junction.

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This route connects the national capital with several important cities and railway hubs in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before reaching Patna. Northern Railway's schedule for the November 11 special lists these stations as its key stoppages.

For passengers travelling in the opposite direction, the train follows the same route from Patna towards New Delhi, passing through Ara, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central and Aligarh before reaching the capital.

What Is Special About Amrit Bharat 3.0?

The new-generation train has been designed with a combination of AC and non-AC coaches. The 22-coach train includes First AC, Second AC, Third AC, Sleeper and General coaches, along with a pantry and other operational coaches.

It also features improvements such as enhanced suspension, modern toilets, mobile charging points and push-pull technology aimed at making the journey smoother.

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The launch comes at a time when thousands of passengers travel between Delhi and Bihar for Chhath Puja. As the Amrit Bharat 3.0 pulled away from New Delhi amid Chhath songs, the journey marked not just the debut of a new train generation but also another rail connection designed around one of India's biggest festive travel seasons.