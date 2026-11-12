India's Big Tourist Visa Change: How The New Visa Affects Foreign Travellers

A foreign national may come to India to explore the culture and the food in different states. They could also plan a visit just to attend a business meeting, consult a doctor or even spend a few days learning an Indian art form. Now, India's revised visa rules bring several such short-term activities under one broader category.

The Government of India has renamed the Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa and divided it into two sub-categories, V-1 and V-2. The changes are part of a wider exercise to simplify the country's visa system, with fewer categories and shorter application forms.

India's Tourist Visa Gets A New Name

The biggest change for visitors is the name itself. The Tourist Visa is now called the Visitor Visa and that precisely explains what foreign nationals need to know.

The revised category is not limited to conventional tourism but also covers several short-term activities, whether it's attending a concert or a meeting. Visitors can travel to India for these purposes under the Visitor Visa, without having to deal with overlapping categories for different short-term activities.

There are two options under the new system: V-1 and V-2, differing mainly in their validity and permitted activities.

V-1 Visa: 30 days, multiple entries

This option is for short visits. It is granted for 30 days with multiple entries and covers eligible activities like business meetings, consultations with medical experts, retreats, experiences, and more.

It also allows short-term courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft.

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V-2 Visa: 1, 5 or 10 years

For those planning longer or repeat visits, the V-2 Visa comes with a validity of 1 year, 5 years or 10 years, as specified.

It covers the activities permitted under V-1 and also includes mountaineering.

There is a separate provision for mountaineering trips. These applicants will be granted a six-month visa with multiple entries.

India Cuts Visa Categories From 13 To 9

The Visitor Visa is one part of a larger change announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 27, 2026.

The government has reduced the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9. The number of sub-categories has come down from 49 to 23.

This is the second round of simplification in just over a year. In October 2025, the government had reduced the main categories from 22 to 13 and the sub-categories from 63 to 49.

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The main reason behind this change is to bring similar travel activities under fewer categories and make the process easier for tourists, students, researchers, etc.

India's Tourist Visa now has a broader name and scope, with two options based on the duration and purpose of the visit.