PM Modi To Launch One Of Karnataka's Most Scenic Vande Bharat Routes On November 13

For travellers in Bengaluru looking to escape to the beaches of Goa or explore Karnataka's coastal belt, getting there is set to become more convenient. A new Vande Bharat Express connecting Yesvantpur in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa via coastal Karnataka is expected to begin regular services from November 15. The proposed flag-off date is November 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express from Bengaluru at around 2 pm, reported The Hindu.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to hold a symbolic flag-off ceremony at Mangaluru Junction at around 2:30 pm, alongside MPs from Mangaluru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

Travellers will be able to reach places such as Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar, Gokarna and Karwar on the same route.

Bengaluru To Goa Vande Bharat Route

The train will operate between Yesvantpur and Madgaon, with 12 intermediate stops: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road, Karwar and Madgaon.

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This makes the service useful for those planning coastal Karnataka trips. Instead of treating Goa as the only destination, passengers can use the route to plan journeys around Gokarna's beaches, Udupi's temples and food, Mangaluru's coastline, Murdeshwar and the Western Ghats.

How Long Will The Bengaluru-Goa Journey Take?

Photo: NDTV

The Bengaluru-Madgaon journey is expected to take around 13 hours and 20 minutes, while the return journey will take approximately 12 hours and 55 minutes. The train is scheduled to leave Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and reach Madgaon at 8:55 pm. In the opposite direction, it will depart Madgaon at 8:20 am and arrive at Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm.

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The train will operate six days a week, with the Yesvantpur-Madgaon service not operating on Wednesdays and the Madgaon-Yesvantpur one not operating on Thursdays.

A Scenic Route Through Karnataka's Coast

One of the biggest attractions of the journey is the route itself. The train will cross the scenic Western Ghats and coastal Karnataka, including the challenging Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya section.