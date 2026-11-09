This Early-Morning Train From Delhi Could Be Your Shortcut To A Nainital Weekend

Who doesn't like the mountains? There has always been a debate between those who swear by the sea and those who would choose the mountains any day. But if you are someone looking to escape Delhi's traffic, noise and everyday hustle for a couple of days, Nainital is your place to be. Best part? You don't have to spend hours planning an elaborate road trip. For a quick weekend getaway, you can take the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express.

While the Shatabdi does not go directly to Nainital, it takes you to Kathgodam, the nearest major railway station to the hill station. From there, Nainital is a 35-km via road.

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Delhi To Nainital Via Shatabdi: Timings

The New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express (12040) departs from New Delhi early in the morning and reaches Kathgodam before noon. The journey takes roughly five and a half hours, leaving enough time to continue towards Nainital after reaching the station.

From Kathgodam, you can take a taxi, cab or local transport towards Nainital. The road journey generally takes around 1.5 to 2 hours, depending on traffic and weather conditions.

Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi: Stops

The Shatabdi makes several stops before reaching Kathgodam. Its route includes:

New Delhi – 6:20 am

Ghaziabad – 6:53 am

Moradabad – 8:50 am

Rampur – 9:28 am

Bilaspur Road – 9:53 am

Rudrapur City – 10:08 am

Lal Kuan – 10:44 am

Haldwani – 11:23 am

Kathgodam – 11:55 am

The total rail distance is around 282 km.

What Services Are Available Onboard?

The Shatabdi is a premium day train with reserved Chair Car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC) accommodation. Catering is also available as part of the premium train service, with meals/refreshments served during the journey depending on the applicable service and booking.

For travellers heading to Nainital, the early departure is particularly convenient because it allows passengers to reach Kathgodam before noon and continue towards the hills during the daytime.

Delhi to Nainital Shatabdi Ticket Price

Current online listings show fares for train 12040 starting at around Rs 865 for Chair Car (CC) and around Rs 1,330 for Executive Chair Car (EC). The actual fare can vary depending on the journey date, quota and other applicable charges.

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Passengers should also remember that the Kathgodam-to-Nainital road journey is not included in the railway ticket and needs to be arranged separately.

How To Reach Nainital From Kathgodam

Once you arrive at Kathgodam, taxis and cabs are the most convenient option for reaching Nainital. The route climbs through the Kumaon hills, offering travellers their first taste of the mountain landscape before they reach the lake town.

For a hassle-free trip, travellers can leave Delhi early morning on the Shatabdi, reach Kathgodam around noon and then continue by road to Nainital. This makes the train a particularly practical option for a same-day Delhi-to-Nainital journey.