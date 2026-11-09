Fighting Air Pollution From Within: What Should You Eat To Protect Your Health?

With air pollution reaching alarming levels after Diwali, and AQI levels reportedly touching 1,700 in parts of the country, protecting ourselves from toxic air has become an urgent health priority.

Most conversations around pollution focus on masks, air purifiers and limiting outdoor exposure. But there is another important part of the conversation which is what we eat.

Can your kitchen become part of your defence against pollution?

While no food can detoxify the lungs, neutralise the toxins we inhale or undo the damage caused by prolonged exposure to polluted air, good nutrition can support the body's natural defence mechanisms.

Exposure to particulate matter and other air pollutants can trigger oxidative stress and inflammation. A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats can help support the body's antioxidant defences, immune function and gut health.

Nutrition experts say the focus should be on building a diverse, balanced diet rather than chasing individual superfoods.

1. Load up on colourful fruits and vegetables

One of the simplest ways to improve dietary antioxidant intake is to eat a variety of naturally colourful fruits and vegetables. Berries, oranges, guava, amla, tomatoes, carrots, spinach and other green leafy vegetables provide vitamins, carotenoids and polyphenols that help the body counter oxidative stress. Vitamin C-rich foods such as amla, guava, citrus fruits and bell peppers are particularly useful additions to the daily diet.

Dr Harsimran Dhillon, Nutritionist, Tasty Balance 24.7, explains how nutrition can support the body's resilience during periods of high pollution. "While we cannot completely avoid exposure to air pollution, we can strengthen our body's natural defence mechanisms through the right nutrition. A diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and E, omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols can help combat oxidative stress and support overall health. Include colourful fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains and good-quality protein in your daily diet. Remember, food cannot undo the harmful effects of pollution, but balanced nutrition plays an important role in supporting the body's resilience and immune function. Eat to nourish and protect, not to detox."

The idea is not to depend on one particular fruit or juice but to include a variety of plant foods across meals.

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2. Don't overlook your gut health

The gut is an important part of the body's immune system. Emerging research is examining how air pollution may influence the gut microbiome, potentially disturbing the balance of beneficial and harmful bacteria.

Clinical nutritionist Ishi Khosla emphasises the importance of fibre and probiotics in the diet. As she puts it, "Diet rich in probiotics, fibre is a good one." Her recommendation is to include foods that support a diverse and healthy gut microbiome. These could include curd, fermented foods, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses and legumes.

A fibre-rich diet feeds beneficial gut bacteria, while fermented foods can provide live microorganisms, depending on how they are prepared.

3. Include nuts, seeds and healthy fats

Nuts and seeds are valuable sources of vitamin E, minerals, fibre and healthy fats. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and sunflower seeds can be included in everyday meals. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in walnuts, flaxseeds and fatty fish, are also associated with several health benefits, including supporting normal inflammatory regulation. These foods are not pollution antidotes, but they contribute to an overall dietary pattern that supports good health.

4. Eat enough protein

When discussing nutrition and immunity, protein deserves attention. Pulses, beans, lentils, dairy, eggs, fish and lean meats provide amino acids required for maintaining tissues and supporting immune function. A diet that is consistently low in protein and other essential nutrients can compromise overall health. Ensuring adequate protein intake is therefore an important part of nutritional well-being.

5. Don't forget traditional Indian foods

You don't necessarily need expensive supplements or exotic ingredients to improve your diet. Indian kitchens already have several nutrient-rich options. Dr Shikha Sharma, Founder, Vedique Nutrition, brings the focus back to traditional Indian ingredients, highlighting the role of jaggery, sulphur-rich foods, antioxidant-rich fruits and herbal preparations in her approach to nutrition during periods of high pollution. She says, "Research shows Gur (jaggery) improves the expelling of polluting particles from the lungs. Onion, garlic and green leafy vegetables are also important. These are sulphur-rich foods and act as detoxifiers. Soups are another good addition to the diet. Pomegranate is a powerful source of antioxidants and has anti-mutation properties. Tulsi and ginger can be taken as a hot decoction (kaadha) to support liver detoxification. Fresh turmeric (kacchi haldi) combined with amla juice is also excellent for liver detox."

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Can pranayama and traditional practices help?

Ishi Khosla also points towards practices such as pranayama and Nasya, an Ayurvedic practice involving the application of herbal oil through the nostrils. She suggests that pranayama exercises can increase nitric oxide and recommends these practices as part of a broader approach to well-being. Breathing exercises may support relaxation and respiratory awareness, but they do not remove particulate pollution from the lungs or protect against inhaled toxins. Nitric oxide production during breathing exercises should also not be confused with proven protection against air pollution.

Hydration matters too

Drinking adequate water supports normal bodily functions, including circulation and digestion. There is no need to force excessive water consumption or rely on detox drinks. Regular hydration, alongside a balanced diet, is a more sensible approach.

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Can food really protect you from pollution?

It is important to keep expectations realistic. Even the healthiest diet cannot prevent the damage caused by prolonged exposure to polluted air.

Nutrition is one part of a larger protection strategy that includes checking AQI levels, reducing outdoor exposure when pollution is severe, using a well-fitted N95 mask when appropriate and improving indoor air quality.

There is no miracle food that can fight pollution or cleanse your lungs. The objective is to build a stronger nutritional foundation that supports your body's antioxidant defences, immune system and gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.