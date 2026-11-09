Video: How Tickets Are Checked On The New Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

Travelling aboard a premium train comes with several features that set the experience apart, and the ticket-checking process is no exception. A passenger recently took to social media to share a glimpse of how ticket verification is carried out on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

The video gave a peek inside the newly launched Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. A Northern Railway ticket inspector was seen walking through the AC sleeper coach, asking passengers to show their tickets. Passengers were seen carrying cream and orange coloured printed tickets. The ticket inspector checked each ticket thoroughly before handing them back to the passengers.

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Take a Look at the Video:

Do Passengers Need To Carry A Physical Print Out Of The Vande Bharat Ticket?

The Indian Railways accepts SMS, WhatsApp confirmations, and virtual reservation messages on passengers' smartphones and tablets. According to the Railway Board, only passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to board the Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Passengers with RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), waitlisted, or partially confirmed tickets are not permitted to board the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

About The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was jointly flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 31. The train has 16 coaches and offers three classes of travel, including Third AC, Second AC, and First AC.

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The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27421) operates on all days of the week except Friday, whereas the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27422) runs on all days except Saturday.

During its journey between Varanasi and New Delhi, this new Vande Bharat Sleeper train halts at four railway stations. These are Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad. The ticket fare for the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is Rs 1,915 for Third AC (3A), Rs 2,470 for Second AC (2A) and Rs 3,030 for First AC (1A).