This Indian Railways Rule Lets NRIs Get Guaranteed Vande Bharat Berths A Year Ahead

Booking train tickets in India can be challenging for travellers looking to secure confirmed berths on popular routes. However, NRIs may have an advantage when travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

NRI Counsellor Nupur Dave reveals a special provision under Indian Railways' Foreign Tourist Quota (FTQ) that allows passengers with foreign mobile numbers to book first-class tickets on the Vande Bharat train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai up to 365 days in advance.

The service gives an overnight travel option for passengers heading between the two cities, with departures around 8 pm and arrivals at noon the following day.

“Here's how NRIs can take advantage of the new one-day Bharat between Bangalore and Mumbai and it also passes through Pune. And there's a small catch: both ways it leaves around 8 pm and reaches the destination at 12 afternoon the next day. And if you have an international flight from Mumbai or Bangalore, this is a great option because it also has a baggage allowance of 70 kg per head for first class,” she said.

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The content creator recommended booking the AC First Class (1A) ticket, which comes with a lockable cabin. She also mentioned that the compartment comes with a shower facility and costs approximately $50 per ticket. "Now the catch is that it doesn't run on the Monday-Tuesday leg,” she added.

She further spoke about the booking advantage available to NRIs through the Foreign Tourist Quota on the IRCTC website. Passengers can register using their foreign mobile numbers by paying a one-time registration fee of Rs 100. "What this does is it allows you to get guaranteed 1A berths up to 365 days in advance as opposed to 60 days for locals,” she said.

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For those unfamiliar with IRCTC's booking process, she suggested seeking help from a travel agent who is familiar with the platform.