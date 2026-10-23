Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch Expected Next Month. Check Details

Following the success of the Howrah-Kamakhya route, Indian Railways is set to introduce the country's second Vande Bharat sleeper train on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route early next month. This highly anticipated train route was approved by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw a little over six months ago. The new route promises a massive upgrade for overnight commuters by slashing travel time down to around 16 hours whilst providing state-of-the-art amenities and superior comfort.

The service is proposed to run six days a week, though Indian Railways has yet to issue an official notification. The train, numbered 27651/27652, will have 16 coaches: 11 AC three-tier, four AC two-tier and one AC first-class. Total capacity will be 823 berths. The Bengaluru-Mumbai train will leave Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru at 10 pm and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1:50 pm the following day. It will then depart CSMT at 10:30 pm and reach its destination at 2:50 pm the next day.

According to multiple reports, the fare for the 1,118-km journey could range from Rs 2,600 to Rs 4,250, depending on the class of travel. The final fare structure has not been announced.

The main pull is time. The Udyan Express, the principal daily direct train between the two cities, takes around 24 hours. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cover the distance in about 16 hours.

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Vande Bharat Trains

Launched on the New Delhi-Varanasi route in February 2019, the Vande Bharat trains have served over 9.1 crore passengers through one lakh trips. In FY25-25 alone, approximately 3.98 crore passengers availed the service, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of nearly 34 per cent from 2.97 crore passengers in FY 2024-25.

In its first 119 trips over three months, the Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper service achieved over 100 per cent occupancy, carrying 1.21 lakh passengers. This performance highlighted high demand and strong passenger trust in premium overnight rail services.