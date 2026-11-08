Happy Diwali 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Diwali 2026: Diwali, the festival of lights, marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It is one of the major and much cherished festivals in India. Diwali marks the day when Lord Rama, Maa Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and victory over Ravana. Every year, families come together to clean their homes, light earthen diyas, burst colourful fireworks, and share sweets with loved ones. It is a time for renewal, expressing gratitude, and welcoming prosperity into our lives. This year, the festival is being celebrated today (November 8).

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On this day, reaching out to friends and family with heartfelt messages makes the celebrations even more special.

Here is a list of simple, warm greetings, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your near and dear ones this Diwali.

May the divine glow of diyas fill your home with peace, joy, and endless prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali!

Sending you warm hugs and sweet treats this festive season. May our family bond grow stronger with every passing year. Happy Diwali!

Let us welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes with open arms and clean hearts. Have a blessed and prosperous Deepavali with your loved ones.

May the bright lights of Diwali guide you toward success, health, and happiness. Enjoy the celebrations safely with family!

Wishing my wonderful family a sparkling Diwali. May our home always stay filled with laughter, love, and light.

Also read | Ayodhya Lights Up With Over 30 Lakh Diyas Ahead Of Diwali

May your life shine as bright as a row of diyas and your days be as sweet as laddoos. Happy Diwali, my friend!

Wishing you a festival filled with great food, wonderful company, and moments you will cherish forever. Have a blast!

May this Diwali blow away all your worries and bring fresh new hopes into your life. Cheers to good times ahead!

Sending good vibes and bright wishes across the miles. Hope you have a wonderful time celebrating with your close ones. Happy Diwali!!!

May the spirit of Deepavali light up your path to new opportunities and wonderful adventures. Happy Diwali!

Wishing you a cracker of a Diwali!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your life with endless abundance.

Sparkles of joy and loads of sweets to you and yours!

Have a safe, green, and happy Diwali.

Let your happiness burst out brighter than any firecracker today!

Some inspiring quotes and blessings to share with friends

"Even when things feel dark, a single small lamp can push away the shadows. May your inner light shine bright this Diwali"

"Wealth is not just about money; it is about having a loving family, good health, and peace of mind. Wishing you all of these riches today"

"Let us celebrate the victory of knowledge over ignorance and kindness over hate. Have a meaningful and joyous festival"

"May every corner of your home sparkle with joy and every day of the coming year bring new reasons to smile"

"As the fireworks light up the night sky, may your dreams and aspirations reach new heights"