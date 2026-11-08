No Tatkal, Flexi-Fare, RAC: What To Know Before Booking Vande Bharat Sleeper

Travel enthusiasts across India are eager to experience the newly launched, state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. However, as per guidelines issued by Indian Railways, the Tatkal (last-minute) booking facility will not be available on these premium services.

Additionally, the dynamic or flexi-fare pricing system will not be implemented, ensuring that ticket prices remain stable and do not increase closer to the date of travel.

All tickets for Vande Bharat Sleeper trains must be booked through the regular reservation system.

Another notable feature is that these trains will offer only confirmed berths. There will be no RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) or waitlisted tickets, making it important for passengers to book well in advance rather than relying on last-minute travel plans.

Let's take a look at the coach configuration and berth capacity.

Coach Configuration And Total Berth Capacity

Designed to make overnight journeys more comfortable, the fully air-conditioned 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train has a total capacity of 823 berths across three classes:

AC 3-Tier: 611 berths

AC 2-Tier: 188 berths

AC First Class: 24 berths

This brings the train's total berth capacity to 823.

READ | Video: What Does The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Look Like At Night?

Special Reservations For Women And Railway Staff

Indian Railways has earmarked a small number of berths under special quotas to meet operational and safety requirements.

In AC 3-Tier, six berths have been reserved for women passengers. In addition, 21 berths have been allocated for railway staff travelling on duty passes.

READ | "This Is What Women Need": Traveller Praises New Vande Bharat Sleeper's Safety Features

How Many Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Does India Have?

At present, Indian Railways has introduced the first three pairs of Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services:

Howrah - Kamakhya (Guwahati)

New Delhi - Varanasi Cantt (Kashi)

Mumbai CSMT - SMVT Bengaluru

These routes mark the beginning of India's Vande Bharat Sleeper network, which is expected to expand further in the coming years.