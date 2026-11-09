Hong Kong House Help Arrested For Allegedly Spitting Into Child's Milk

A house help in Hong Kong has been arrested on suspicion of ill-treating a four-year-old girl after allegedly spitting into the child's food while preparing milk for her. The incident came to light after the girl's mother noticed the alleged acts and reported the matter to the police, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to police, the mother of the four-year-old girl filed a complaint on Friday, accusing her 37-year-old Filipino house help of treating her daughter inappropriately.

Initial investigations at the family's flat in The Belcher's, a private residential estate in Kennedy Town, indicated that the helper had allegedly spat into the girl's food.

A source told the South China Morning Post that the helper, identified by her surname Segundo, was accused of spitting phlegm into the child's food, an allegation she denied.

The mother, a 44-year-old insurance manager, reportedly discovered four such incidents that allegedly took place between October 31 and November 5.

All four incidents occurred while Segundo was preparing milk for the girl in the kitchen. She allegedly spat into a cup before giving it to the child to drink.

After learning of the alleged incidents, the mother considered the matter serious and contacted the police.

The helper is currently being held by police, and the case remains under investigation. The four-year-old girl did not suffer any visible injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The girl lives with her parents, her eight-year-old brother and two Filipino house helps.