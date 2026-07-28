On Call With Lover, UP Woman Strangles 3-Year-Old Son As He Kept Crying

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her three-year-old son to death here last month after the child kept crying while she was on a call with her alleged lover, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the woman's husband overheard the accused narrating the incident to her lover on Monday. She subsequently admitted to the act before her family and the police, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 28 in Chhauli village under Baldev police station area.

The child's father, Krishna Murari Gupta, who runs a medical store, was at his shop when his wife, Ruchi Jindal, called him saying that their son had fallen ill after crying continuously and had stopped responding.

The family rushed the child to several doctors and later to a private hospital in Mathura, where he was declared dead.

Believing that the death had occurred after the child was administered polio drops earlier that day, the family buried the body without suspecting any crime.

The police said the matter surfaced on Monday after Krishna Murari claimed that he overheard his wife discussing the child's death over the phone.

The woman's brother-in-law, Govind Gupta, later checked her call records and alleged that she had been in frequent contact with a man for long durations.

Baldev Station House Officer Ajay Sharma said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered on a complaint lodged by Govind Gupta.

The SHO said the accused has not been arrested yet, adding that further action would depend on the post-mortem report.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mahavan) Sanjeev Kumar Rai said the child's body would be exhumed for a post-mortem examination, and legal action would be taken based on the findings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)