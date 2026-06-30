Minors Detained Over Murder Made To Do Sexual Acts, Bengaluru Cop Arrested

A Police Sub-Inspector attached to the Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and subjecting a juvenile accused to degrading treatment during the investigation of a murder case. The incident, which allegedly took place a few months ago, came to light after a video of the alleged abuse surfaced.

According to police sources, Sub-Inspector Praveen had brought the accused, including juveniles, for questioning in connection with a murder case registered last year. Instead of keeping them at an authorised facility, he allegedly detained them at a private location.

During the detention, Praveen is accused of assaulting the juveniles with a belt and forcing one juvenile to perform a sexual act involving another juvenile. The incident was allegedly recorded on his mobile phone.

The video later came to the notice of senior police officers, following which a criminal case was registered against the officer at Kothanur Police Station.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other applicable sections of law.

PSI Praveen has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.