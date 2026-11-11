Surat Family Turns Moving Train Coach Into Personal Kitchen, Video Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense

A family from Surat travelling in a 3AC train coach has sparked a debate over public etiquette after preparing food inside the train. A video which has been making rounds on social media showed women spreading newspapers across their berths and making sandwiches.

The women were seen taking out slices of bread, chutney and a box full of vegetables as they made sandwiches for the entire family. As they continued preparing the snacks, one of them mentioned that they could have carried an electric toaster to grill the sandwiches.

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Take a look at the video:

The clip sparked a massive online discussion about basic civic sense and what passengers should and shouldn't do inside a train. While carrying homemade food for long journeys is common, preparing it inside the train is entirely a different thing.

Some social media users pointed out that other passengers also use the same space and may not be comfortable with food preparations around their seats.

“They could have simply made sandwiches at home, packed them in a box and brought them," one user suggested.

“Imagine someone bringing in a whole chicken, applying ginger garlic paste, masala, etc., and cooking it on a portable stove,” another joked.

A few suggested that penalties and fines may discourage people from doing so. A comment read, “Heavy fines should be imposed from such travellers. It's not a flex or anything to appreciate.”

On the other hand, some users defended the family, stating that they were simply preparing their meal, not cooking. “What's the actual issue here? There's a difference between making a dry sandwich and cooking... They're definitely NOT cooking here...Perfectly fine unless they're causing inconvenience to fellow passengers,” one of them added.

Another comment read, “Eating out...especially food served on Indian trains is a health hazard...nothing wrong with eating home-cooked food...anywhere...train...bus...aeroplane.”

What do you think of the incident? Does it cross the line of public etiquette? Let us know.

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