31 Special Trains Announced From Delhi To Ease Chhath Puja Rush

For lakhs of people living away from home, Chhath Puja is as much about the journey back home as it is about the festival itself. Every year, the days leading up to Chhath see a massive rush of passengers travelling from Delhi towards Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of eastern India to celebrate with their families.

To manage the festive rush, Northern Railway is operating 31 special trains from major stations in the Delhi area on November 11. The move comes as regular trains on several Bihar-bound routes remain in high demand.

Where Are The Special Trains Running From?

The special services are being operated from several major railway stations across the Delhi region, including Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi, Shakur Basti, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Rohtak.

The day before, 27 special trains were being operated from the Delhi region, including nine from Anand Vihar Terminal, six from New Delhi, five from Shakur Basti, three each from Delhi Junction and Hazrat Nizamuddin, and one from Rohtak.

The increased services are particularly important for passengers travelling towards Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Chhath is celebrated on a large scale.

Anand Vihar To See Heavy Footfall

For travellers heading towards Bihar and UP, Anand Vihar Terminal is expected to remain one of the busiest points during the festive period. Northern Railway has already strengthened crowd-management arrangements at major stations.

According to the railway's official information, holding areas at New Delhi and Anand Vihar have facilities including ticket counters, toilets, automated ticket vending machines, catering stalls, help booths and public announcement systems. Railway staff have also been deployed to guide passengers.

What Travellers Should Keep In Mind

Passengers planning to travel for Chhath should check their train number, boarding station and departure time before leaving for the station, because special services can operate from different stations across Delhi.

Travellers should also reach the station well in advance because festive crowds can significantly increase boarding time. Those travelling with elderly family members or children should factor in additional time for navigating holding areas, platforms and security checks.

With Chhath falling during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, these additional services are aimed at making the journey home a little easier for passengers looking to celebrate the festival with their families.