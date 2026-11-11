Southern Railway Announces Chhath Special Express Trains From Tamil Nadu To Bihar

To clear the heavy passenger rush during the upcoming Chhath festival, the Southern Railway here on Tuesday announced the operation of special express trains connecting key destinations in Tamil Nadu, including Dr MGR Chennai Central and Podanur, Coimbatore, to major hubs in Bihar.

These special services are designed to accommodate holiday travellers heading home for the festivities.

An SR release said that the Chennai Central – Darbhanga Express Special will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:00 hrs and is scheduled to reach Darbhanga on the third day at 13:00 hrs.

The return service from Darbhanga will depart on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 15:00 hrs, arriving back at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15:45 hrs on Monday.

Operating as a one-way service, the Chennai Central – Barauni One-Way Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23:50 hrs on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and arrive in Barauni at 20:00 hrs on Friday.

Catering to passengers from the western region of Tamil Nadu, the Podanur – Raxaul one-way Express Special will depart from Podanur at 20:20 hrs on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, passing through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, and Katpadi before heading towards Raxaul, where it arrives at 12:00 hrs on Saturday.

The specials will traverse major transit routes, with scheduled stoppages across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Key en-route stations include Vijayawada, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kharagpur, Asansol, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, and Samastipur, allowing smooth connectivity for passengers across multiple states.

The special trains feature diverse compositions tailored to passenger needs, encompassing AC three-tier, AC two-tier, economy AC, sleeper class, general second class, chair car coaches, and specially designed Divyangjan-friendly second class coaches, alongside luggage-cum-brake vans.

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