He Promised Mother To Attend Chhath Puja In Bihar Village, Spends Entire Month's Salary On Flight

Shatrughn Kumar, a welder from Bihar's Nalanda district, works at an iron factory in Chennai. This Chhath Puja, he spent nearly his entire month's salary on a flight home. He had made a promise to his mother and his village that he would return for the festival and that he would travel by air.

Kumar kept his word, and now, videos of his journey and his story have gone viral. Social media users are also praising him for making it home despite the expense.

Bihar Welder Spent Nearly Everything He Earned

Kumar works in Chennai, away from his family and hometown in Bihar. For Chhath Puja this year, he wanted to return to Nalanda and celebrate with his family. Keeping both promises meant spending a huge chunk of money on a ticket from Chennai to Bihar..

Praising his effort, one person wrote, "This happiness. I hope someday you are on my flight, I will surely click a selfie with you". Another said, "Power to he bhai ke pass."

One person commented, "Keep it up bhai apne sare spne pure kr, more power to uh."

Chhath Puja Is Significant In Bihar

For many families in Bihar, Chhath Puja is one of the most important occasions of the year. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, with devotees offering prayers to the setting and rising sun.

The celebrations involve fasting, preparing traditional offerings and gathering at rivers, ponds and other water bodies for the rituals. Families often come together for the preparations, making it an occasion that brings relatives home from different places.

Many people from Bihar move to cities such as Chennai for work. During Chhath, returning to their villages gives them a chance to celebrate with their families and take part in traditions they grew up with.

For someone living far away, getting home can mean taking time off work and spending money on travel.

Kumar's story has been widely reshared, with people applauding his determination to keep his promise.