Diwali-Chhath School Break 2026: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, And Jharkhand Holiday Dates

Diwali-Chhath School Break 2026: Students in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand are set for a school break in November 2026 with Diwali and Chhath festivities across the month. Diwali and Chhath Puja are among the most widely celebrated festivals across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other parts of India, bringing families together for lights, prayers, and traditional rituals.

In 2026, Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, while Chhath Puja follows a week later on Sunday, November 15. With both festivals falling on Sunday, exact closures will depend on state education department notifications and individual school calendars.

Bihar School Holiday

According to the holiday calendar released by the state Education Department for 2026, schools are scheduled to remain closed from November 7 to 17 for festivals including Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja.

Schools will also observe a holiday on November 24 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.

Jharkhand Chhath Puja Break

According to the Jharkhand Academic Council's official calendar, November 9 has been marked as Govardhan Puja holiday, followed by Bhaiya Dooj or Chitragupta Puja on November 11.

The official calendar has also announced November 16 and 17 as Chhath holiday.

Uttar Pradesh Diwali, Chhath Holiday

The official calendar released by the government of Uttar Pradesh has marked November 8 (Diwali), November 9 (Govardhan Puja), November 11 (Bhaiya Dooj) as gazetted holidays.

Additionally, the official calendar has announced November 15 and 16 as a restricted or optional holiday.

Students are advised to refer to their school holiday calendar and confirm the holiday dates with their class teachers.