Holiday Update: Himachal Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On October 29 For Karwa Chauth

School Holiday: The Himachal Pradesh government has declared October 29, as a public holiday across the state on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the holiday will be observed in all government offices, boards, corporations, schools, colleges and universities across Himachal Pradesh to facilitate employees in celebrating the festival.

The official order stated that the holiday would apply to all state government departments, public sector undertakings and educational institutions across the state. However, commercial banks will continue to operate as usual.

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Check the image of the official notice below.



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The state government has announced the holiday to enable employees and students to celebrate Karwa Chauth, which is observed by married women seeking the long life, health, and well-being of their husbands.