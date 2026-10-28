JEE Main 2027: NCERTs, Notes, And PYQs; Lessons From Last Year's 99.95 Scorer

JEE Main Toppers' Strategy: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination form for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. With the JEE Main 2027 exam set for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027, aspirants are now looking to streamline their preparation and focusing on smart strategies to maximise their score. Pranjal Jha from Bengaluru has shared his preparation journey to help 2027 candidates. Jha had scored 99.95 percentile in last year's JEE Main Session 1 exam.

Jha told us that with a supportive family, dedicated study hours, and by sincerely following his school curriculum, he obtained this score in the JEE Main 2026.

JEE Main Topper's Strategy

Sharing his strategy, Jha asserted that he remained consistent with studying for six to eight hours daily. His preparation strategy included attending classes, revising notes, solving Previous Years' Questions (PYQs), and completing worksheets provided by his school.

Tips For 2027 Candidates

He advised JEE Main 2027 candidates to read NCERTS thoroughly. Jha also said that he attended five to six mock tests a few weeks before the JEE Main 2026 exam. One day before the exam, Pranjal only reviewed and revised his notes.

The top scorer also mentioned that he had no expectations before the exam. He believed in "not carrying too many expectations" during the preparation journey. He worked hard and followed his teachers' guidelines diligently.

How To Approach Difficult Topics?

When asked about the topics that were a piece of cake for him, Jha tells us that he felt Mathematics and Physics were always easy. However, he found Chemistry, particularly Organic and Inorganic, difficult.

To clear his doubts in Chemistry, Jha reached out to his teachers. With regular practice, attending doubt-clearing sessions, reading basic concepts from NCERTs, and solving PYQs, one can tackle subjects and topics that they find more challenging, Jha noted.

Tips From IITian Sister, Nutrition, Sleep

Jha's sister, who studied at IIT Bombay, instilled exam preparedness in him. The top scorer mentioned that he learned time management from his sister. Jha's IITian sister advised him to attend mocks and revise his notes.

The 99.95 percentile scorer preferred proper home-cooked food during his preparation. Living with his family felt stress-free, he added. He took seven to eight hours of sleep and played badminton in his society's complex as a recreational activity.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2027: Paper-Wise Exam Structure, Subjects, Question Types Explained

'Never Skip Doubt Clearing Sessions'

Pranjal Jha advised JEE aspirants not to skip the doubt-clearing sessions. "This is very important," he remarked. Pranjal encouraged candidates to "follow the guidance provided by teachers, and work hard." Jha told us that he avoided keeping very high expectations while preparing for the exam. His family was supportive, and he had a much less stressful environment. He diligently followed his teachers' advice and worked very hard.

Strategy For Session 2

For Session 2 as well, Jha read NCERTs, revised his notes, solved PYQs, and completed the worksheets given to him by his school

Candidates planning to appear for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam must note that the registration window is open till November 22, 2026, without any late fee charges.