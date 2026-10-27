JEE Main 2027: Paper-Wise Exam Structure, Subjects, Question Types Explained

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. As per the official exam notification, interested and eligible candidates can submit the examination form till November 22, 2026, without any late fee charges.

According to the official announcement, the testing agency will conduct the JEE Main 2027 exam on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Registered candidates will be able to download their JEE admit card from the official website on January 13.

The JEE Main exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and various participating universities. On the other hand, Paper 2 of the JEE Main exam is conducted for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses in the country. Applicants can check subjects and type of questions asked in different papers of the JEE Main exam in the article below.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Mode of examination: Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

Types of questions: Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which the answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Paper 2A (B Arch)

Part 1: Mathematics

Question types: Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions for which the answer is a numerical value.

Mode: CBT

Part 2: Aptitude Test

Question types: Objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Mode: CBT

Part 3: Drawing Test

Question types: Questions to test drawing aptitude

Mode of examination: "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B Planning)

Part 1: Mathematics

Part 2: Aptitude Test

Part 3: Planning-Based Questions

The questions will be objective type multiple choice questions.

For the 2027-28 academic session, the JEE Main exam will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 in January 2027 and Session 2 in April 2027.

Candidates must note that JEE Main is also an eligibility for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admissions to IITs.