JEE Main 2027 Registration Begins: Check Session 1 Dates And Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application Form OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 application form. Interested candidates can now apply for the exam by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application window will remain active on the portal by November 22, 2026. Before applying for the exam, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria.

Once the regular application window closes, candidates still have a chance to submit the online application form with a late fee of Rs 500 from November 23 to November 26, 2026. After the registration process is over, the exam-conducting body will open the application correction window from November 27 to 29, 2026.

The JEE Main exam 2027 will be conducted in two sessions, session 1 will be held in January 2027 and Session 2 will be conducted in April 2027.

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in thirteen languages, i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The exam is set to be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

JEE Main 2027 Session1 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Applicants can check the steps provided below to fill out the JEE Main 2027 registration form:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Online Application Form for JEE (Main) 2027 - Session 1" under the candidate activity section.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, register for the exam by entering a valid mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Now log in using the credentials sent on the registered email ID.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by providing academic and personal details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

JEE Main 2027 Registration Fee

Candidates can check the category-wise application fee for the Session 1 examination in the table given below:

Category Male Female General Rs 1,000 Rs 800 General-EWS/OBC-NCL Rs 900 Rs 800 SC/ST/PwD/PwBD Rs 500 Rs 500



JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates who have passed class 12th or equivalent examination 2025, 2026 or are appearing for the exam in 2027 are eligible to apply for the exam.

-For the JEE Main exam 2027, there is no upper age limit imposed on applicants.

-Candidates can appear for the JEE Main exam for three consecutive years after passing their class 12/qualifying exam.

JEE Main 2027 Registration: List of Documents

Before applying for the exam, candidates are advised to keep these following documents ready with them.

Photograph

Signature

Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marks-sheet

Disability/UDID Certificate

Certificate regarding physical limitation to write (if applicable)

Non-Indian Passport (in case of Foreign National including OCI)

JEE Main 2027 Session 2 Key Dates

Along with the Session 1 registration link, NTA has also announced the important dates for Session 2 examination. Candidates can check the key dates below:

Events Dates Online Submission of Application Form January 5, 2027 Last Date to Apply February 3, 2027 Submission of online application Form with Late Fee February 4 to 7, 2027 Correction in Particulars of the online Application Form February 8 to 10, 2027 Session 2 Exam Dates April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2027 City Intimation Slip March 12, 2027 Admit Card March 25, 2027

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 city intimation slip will be released on December 30, 2026 and the admit card will be uploaded on January 13, 2027 on the website.