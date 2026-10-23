JEE Main Registration 2027 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 soon. The application link will be activated on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the application process starts, candidates will be required to complete registration, fill out the application form, upload documents, pay fees, and print confirmation to be eligible to sit for the JEE Main 2027 examination.
The exam-conducting body has announced the JEE Main Session 1 exam dates, the exam is set to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2027, with January 30 also listed as an examination date. January 31, 2027 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. The exam is expected to be conducted in thirteen languages, i.e., English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
JEE Main Session 1 Application Form 2027: Steps to Apply
Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for JEE Main Session 1 exam 2027 once the application form is released.
Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the "JEE Main Session 1 Registration 2027" link under the candidate activity section.
Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, create a new account by providing name, birthdate, email address, and mobile number. Then, create a password, and an application number will be sent to the registered email ID.
Step 4: To access the candidate portal, enter this application number and password.
Step 5: Fill out the application form with personal details, academic information, and contact details.
Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents such as photograph, signature, and category/PwD certificate if applicable.
Step 7: Pay the required application fee online using a variety of methods, including UPI, net banking, and debit/credit cards
Step 8: Download and print the fee receipt and confirmation page.
It is advisable to save and keep the printouts of the application form for future use.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Registration Dates, Application Form Details.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Date Live Updates: What To Do In Case of Application-Related Queries?
In case of any doubts or queries applicants can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance. They should also check jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for official updates.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Application Number
A system-generated application number will be provided to all the students during the JEE Main Session 1 registration process. The application number is an important detail that must be kept safe by the applicants for all the future correspondence.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Date Live: Documents Required
Before applying for JEE Main Session 1 exam 2027, candidates need to ensure that these documents are ready with them in digital format:
- Class 10 and 12 certificate or mark sheet
- Scanned passport-size photograph and signature
- Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwD)
- Domicile or birth certificate (if applicable)
Along with it applicants must also make sure that their Aadhaar, name, and DOB match their academic records.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Date Live: Application Preparation
Interested candidates are advised to prepare all necessary documents in advance and keep track on the official website for registration dates to avoid missing deadlines. Additionally, careful attention must be paid to the size and format of documents when uploading, to prevent rejection.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Date Live Updates: Official Website
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 application form on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Exam Dates
The NTA has officially announced the key dates for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination. The first session exam is scheduled to be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2027, with January 30 also listed as an examination date and January 31, 2027 has been kept as a buffer date by the National Testing Agency.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Date Live: Application Window To Be Activated Soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Session 1 application form soon. Once released, interested candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official wevbsite, jeemain.nta.nic.in