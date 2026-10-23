JEE Main Registration 2027 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 soon. The application link will be activated on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once the application process starts, candidates will be required to complete registration, fill out the application form, upload documents, pay fees, and print confirmation to be eligible to sit for the JEE Main 2027 examination.

The exam-conducting body has announced the JEE Main Session 1 exam dates, the exam is set to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2027, with January 30 also listed as an examination date. January 31, 2027 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. The exam is expected to be conducted in thirteen languages, i.e., English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE Main Session 1 Application Form 2027: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for JEE Main Session 1 exam 2027 once the application form is released.

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the "JEE Main Session 1 Registration 2027" link under the candidate activity section.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, create a new account by providing name, birthdate, email address, and mobile number. Then, create a password, and an application number will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 4: To access the candidate portal, enter this application number and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with personal details, academic information, and contact details.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents such as photograph, signature, and category/PwD certificate if applicable.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee online using a variety of methods, including UPI, net banking, and debit/credit cards

Step 8: Download and print the fee receipt and confirmation page.

It is advisable to save and keep the printouts of the application form for future use.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Registration Dates, Application Form Details.