JEE Main Registration 2027 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the registration window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 soon. The application form will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The testing agency will also release the information bulletin containing key details about the examination, paper pattern, application submission dates, application correction window, examination dates, and instructions for filling out the application form.

According to the NTA's official examination calendar, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2027, with January 30 also listed as an examination date. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. Last year, registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 began on October 31, 2025.

JEE Main Application Form 2027: Documents Required For Registration

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

Scanned image of the photograph (in JPEG/JPG format)

Scanned image of the signature

Class 10 or equivalent certificate/marksheet

PwD/PwBD certificate, wherever applicable

JEE Main 2027: Papers And Courses Offered

JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments.

JEE Main also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Paper 2 is conducted for admission to undergraduate Architecture (BArch) and Planning (BPlanning) programmes in India.

JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Application Form, Key Dates, Guidelines And Latest Updates