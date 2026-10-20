JEE Main Registration 2027 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the registration window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 soon. The application form will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The testing agency will also release the information bulletin containing key details about the examination, paper pattern, application submission dates, application correction window, examination dates, and instructions for filling out the application form.
According to the NTA's official examination calendar, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2027, with January 30 also listed as an examination date. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency. Last year, registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 began on October 31, 2025.
JEE Main Application Form 2027: Documents Required For Registration
Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:
- Scanned image of the photograph (in JPEG/JPG format)
- Scanned image of the signature
- Class 10 or equivalent certificate/marksheet
- PwD/PwBD certificate, wherever applicable
JEE Main 2027: Papers And Courses Offered
JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments.
JEE Main also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Paper 2 is conducted for admission to undergraduate Architecture (BArch) and Planning (BPlanning) programmes in India.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Application Form, Key Dates, Guidelines And Latest Updates
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Important Instructions For Candidates
Candidates must follow these instructions to successfully submit their application forms:
- Candidates can apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 only through the online mode on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.
- Each candidate must submit only one application form. Candidates will not be permitted to submit more than one application form under any circumstances.
- Strict action may be taken against candidates who submit multiple application forms, even at a later stage.
- Candidates must follow the instructions provided in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Failure to comply with these instructions may result in disqualification.
- Candidates must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians. The NTA will send all information and communications to the registered email address or mobile number.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: JEE Main 2027 To Be Conducted In 13 Languages
JEE Main 2027 will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: How can candidates contact the NTA for JEE Main 2027 application-related queries?
Candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance. They should also check jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for official updates.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Can candidates submit more than one application form for JEE Main 2027?
No. Candidates must submit only one application form. The NTA may take strict action against those who submit multiple forms, even at a later stage.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: In how many languages will JEE Main 2027 be conducted?
JEE Main 2027 will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Is JEE Main 2027 an eligibility test for JEE Advanced?
Yes. JEE Main serves as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates must also meet the applicable eligibility criteria.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: How many papers are there in JEE Main 2027?
JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech), while Paper 2 is for admission to undergraduate Architecture (BArch) and Planning (BPlanning) programmes.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: When will JEE Main 2027 Session 1 be conducted?
According to the examination calendar cited in the supplied information, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2027. January 31 has been designated as a buffer date.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: What documents are required for JEE Main 2027 registration?
Candidates should keep a scanned photograph in JPEG/JPG format, a scanned signature, their Class 10 or equivalent certificate/marksheet, and a PwD/PwBD certificate, wherever applicable, ready before applying.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: Where can candidates apply for JEE Main 2027?
Candidates can apply online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.
JEE Main Registration 2027 Live: When will JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration begin?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration window soon. The official dates are yet to be announced.