JEE Main 2027 Registration: Application Form Expected Next Week, Check Documents

JEE 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 in the last week of October. Candidates aspiring to pursue undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions will be able to apply online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place in January 2027. While candidates await the activation of the application link, they should keep their academic records, identity details and scanned documents ready to avoid last-minute difficulties during registration.

Click here: JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Date PDF

JEE Main 2027: Documents Candidates Should Prepare

Before filling out the application form, candidates should arrange the following documents and details. The final requirements will be specified in the official information bulletin released by the NTA.

Identity details: Aadhaar card or other valid identification details, as applicable.

Aadhaar card or other valid identification details, as applicable. Class 10 certificate: Required for date of birth and academic information.

Required for date of birth and academic information. Class 12 details: Board name, school details, passing year or appearing status.

Board name, school details, passing year or appearing status. Photograph: A recent passport-size photograph in the prescribed digital format.

A recent passport-size photograph in the prescribed digital format. Signature: A scanned copy meeting the specifications mentioned by the NTA.

A scanned copy meeting the specifications mentioned by the NTA. Category certificate: Applicable certificates for candidates claiming reservation benefits.

Applicable certificates for candidates claiming reservation benefits. Contact information: An active mobile number and email ID for registration and official communication.

An active mobile number and email ID for registration and official communication. Payment method: Online payment details to complete the application fee transaction.

JEE Main 2027: Registration Timeline And Examination Dates

The Session 1 application window is expected to open in late October 2026, with registration likely to continue into November. The examination is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027, while January 31 has been kept as a buffer date.

Session 2 is expected to be conducted in April 2027, with registration likely to begin in February. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for confirmed application deadlines, detailed examination instructions and other updates.