JEE Main 2027: 16 Expected Exam Cities For Karnataka Candidates

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027, according to official information. The exam-conducting body will release the application form soon for the Session 1 examination. Students from Karnataka can check the list of expected exam cities in this article.

According to last year's exam notification, students will be given a chance to select up to four cities of their choice based on their present and permanent address. According to official information, efforts will be made to allot the JEE exam city to the candidates in order of their preferences. However, a different city can be allotted due to administrative and logistic reasons.

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JEE Main 2027: Expected Exam Centres In Karnataka

Check the list of examination cities in the state of Karnataka for the JEE Main exam, based on previous year's record.

Ballari Belagavi (Belgaum) Bengaluru Davangere Gulbarga/Kalaburgi Hassan Dharwad Mangaluru (Mangalore) Mysuru (Mysore) Shivamoga (Shimoga) Tumakuru Chikmagalur Hubli Udupi/Manipal Bidar Chikaballapur

Candidates must note that the NTA has not yet released the 2027 city list; candidates can expect the final list of confirmed examination cities in the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin.

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Engineering aspirants must note that the decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of the exam city and centre will be final. Students can use this information to plan their examination journey well in advance.