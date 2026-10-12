JEE Main 2027 Jharkhand Exam Centres: Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad Among Expected Cities

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 registration 2027 soon. Based on previous years' official list of examination cities, Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad are among the Jharkhand cities that may host examination centres for JEE Main 2027. The NTA has not yet released the 2027 city list; candidates can expect the final list of confirmed examination cities in the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin.

JEE Main Exam: How To Select Exam City?

Interested candidates will be able to apply through the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While applying, applicants can select up to a maximum of four cities of their choice within the states provided in their present and permanent address.

City Allocation

In last year's exam notification, the exam-condicting body noted that all efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of the preferences given by them. However, the NTA mentioned that due to administrative or logistic reasons, a different city can be allotted.

In case, there are very few candidates from a city, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities, according to official information.

JEE Main Expected Exam Centres In Jharkhand

Last year, the exam body announced the following list of examination cities in the state of Jharkhand to conduct the JEE Main exam.

Bokaro Dhanbad Jamshedpur Ranchi Hazaribagh Ramgarh

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Students must note that the decision of the NTA regarding the allotment of the exam city and centre will be final.

About JEE Exam

According to official information, the JEE exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and institutions or universities funded or recognised by the participating state governments.

It is also important to note that the JEE Main is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs. Meanwhile, JEE Main Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.