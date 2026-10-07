Waiting For JEE Main 2027 Application Form? Here's The Expected Timeline

JEE Main 2027 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 application form. However, candidates can expect the registration process to begin in October 2026, most likely in the last week of the month, based on the schedule followed in previous years. Interested and eligible students will be able to register and access the application form from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA's official exam calendar, the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date by the testing agency.

The JEE Main 2027 registration schedule, however, is still awaited. The Session 2 examination is expected to be held in April 2027, based on past years' trend. Candidates must note that the registration date, application deadline, fee-payment deadline and correction window will be confirmed through the official JEE Main 2027 notification and Information Bulletin.

Previous Years' Registration Dates

In the previous admission cycle, the JEE Main Session 1 registration began on October 31, 2025. Registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 opened on October 28, 2024.

JEE Main 2027 Papers

According to the last year's exam notification, there will be three papers:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Paper 2A (BArch)

Paper 2B (BPlanning)

Exam Duration, Shift Timings

The duration of the exam is expected to be three hours for each paper, and 3 hours 30 minutes for BArch and BPlanning together.

For the last examination cycle, the timings for the first shift was from 9 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile the second shift began at 3 pm and ended at 6 pm. It is also important to note that for the 3 hours and 30 minutes paper, the shift timings were 9 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm, respectively.