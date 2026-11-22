JEE Main Registration 2027 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 registration window today. According to the officially released calendar, the Session 1 application window with regular fee will close on November 22, 2026. In a social media post on X, the NTA stated that over 11,19,062 candidates have already completed their registration and paid the required fee, with 13,29,670 registration forms submitted so far.

The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Candidates who have not submitted the examination fee yet have been advised to complete the process and generate the confirmation page before the deadline.

Reminder To Complete Registration Process

The NTA has issued a reminder to engineering aspirants to complete the registration process before the deadline. According to official information, students need to complete their application process in the following four simple steps:

Upload your documents Submit your form Pay the fee Download your confirmation page

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The testing agency has decided to allow candidates to submit a fresh application form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee.

Accordingly, candidates must note that only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the confirmation page has been generated will be considered valid.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On JEE Main 2027 Application Form, Registration Guidelines