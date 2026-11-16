JEE Main 2027: These Exam-Hall Actions Can Get Your Results Cancelled

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the Session 1 application window with regular fee will close on November 22, 2026. Students who will be appearing for the January session exam must be aware of the unfair practices listed by the exam authority that can cost the applicants their result.

According to official guidelines, the results of the candidates who indulge in unfair means will be cancelled and will not be declared. They will also be booked under the Unfair Means (UFM) case and will be debarred from the exam in future.

What Is Unfair Practice?

According to NTA, unfair practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. "It refers to any actions or behaviour by a candidate that violate examination rules and compromise the integrity, fairness, or confidentiality of the exam."

Here's What JEE Candidates Must Avoid

Use of any item or article in the exam hall which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices, including any stationery item, communication device, mobile phone, bluetooth device, smartwatch, calculator, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, electronic device, or accessories. Engaging someone to write an examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying. Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly or attempting to do so. Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the exam time. Peeping and interacting, talking, whispering, cheating, writing on hands or desks, assisting others during the exam. Passing answers or communicating through hand signals or gestures, looking at another student's screen. Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the exam or threatening any of the candidates. Manipulation, forging, and fabrication of online or physical documents or certificates, namely, admit card, self-declaration, scorecard, Aadhaar card or any certificates or documents issued by any government authority. Forceful entry or exit from examination centre or hall beyond the specified time. Passing on the rough paper with scribbling. Trying to hack the system, possession or use of USBs, hacking tools, cheating through screen recording, taking photos or screenshots, bluetooth devices, logging in with another person's credentials or fake ID, trying to hack the test software, tampering, pausing or altering test timer, sharing or leaking digital copies of questions. In possession of bits of written or printed paper.

Punishment For Unfair Means

According to official guidelines, if a candidate indulges in any of the above mentioned practices, he/she will be booked under the Unfair Means (UFM) case. A committee will be constituted to review all UFM cases, the testing agency noted.

The NTA reserves the right to take appropriate action as per the procedures and norms; and punishment or punitive actions will be taken based on the nature of the offence. Such candidates may be debarred for up to three years in the future and will also be liable for criminal action.

Cancellation Of Result

The result of the JEE Main 2027 candidates who indulge in unfair means will be cancelled and will not be declared, according to the testing agency.

Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another person to write the examination on his/her behalf will be cancelled.

Any candidate who appears in a session more than once will face cancellation of his/her candidature and will be debarred from the exam.