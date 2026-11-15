JEE Main 2027 Registration Closing Soon: Exam Body Reminds Candidates To Complete Application

JEE Main 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 registration window soon. According to the officially released calendar, the Session 1 application window with regular fee will close on November 22, 2026. In a social media post on Saturday, the NTA stated that a total of 7,86,687 candidates have already submitted their registration forms, and 5,94,259 candidates have completed their fee payments.
The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Candidates who have not submitted the examination fee yet have been advised to complete the process and generate the confirmation page before the deadline.
Steps Included To Complete Application Process
According to official information, students need to complete their application process in the following four simple steps:
- Upload your documents
- Submit your form
- Pay the fee
- Download your confirmation page
JEE (MAIN) 2027 Session - 1 Registration Update!7,86,687 candidates have already submitted their registration forms, and 5,94,259 candidates have completed their fee payments.Last Date to Apply: 22 November 2026Complete your application process today in 4 simple steps:1️⃣ Upload your documents2️⃣ Submit your form3️⃣ Pay the fee4️⃣ Download your confirmation page🔗 Apply now at: https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnEFor any assistance:📧 jeemain@nta.ac.in📞 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747🌐 https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5VJEE (MAIN) 2027 सत्र - 1 पंजीकरण अपडेट!7,86,687 उम्मीदवारों ने पहले ही अपने पंजीकरण फॉर्म जमा कर दिए हैं, और 5,94,259 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने शुल्क का भुगतान पूरा कर लिया है।आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि: 22 नवंबर 2026आज ही 4 आसान चरणों में अपनी आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी करें:1️⃣ अपने दस्तावेज़ अपलोड करें2️⃣ अपना फॉर्म जमा करें3️⃣ शुल्क का भुगतान करें4️⃣ अपना कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें🔗 अभी आवेदन करें: https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnEकिसी भी सहायता के लिए:📧 jeemain@nta.ac.in📞 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747🌐 https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5V#JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEEAspirants— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 14, 2026
It is important to note that the confirmation page of the online application form for each session will be generated only after the successful payment of the fee by the candidate.
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JEE Main 2027: Documents Required
Check the list of documents required for application submission below.
- Scanned Images of Photograph (.jpeg/.jpg format)
- Signature
- Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marksheet
- PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)
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Candidates will have to upload his/her live photograph at the time of filling of the application form, as per official information. Students are also advised to carefully verify all entries before final submission.