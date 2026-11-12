IIT Madras Develops Platform To Train Maritime Professionals In Realistic Ocean Conditions

IIT Madras Research: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras researchers have developed 'SEANAV' (Sea Navigation), a real-time digital twin platform that enables testing, validation, and training of autonomous maritime navigation systems in realistic virtual environments.

Built on the Unity3D engine, SEANAV creates a digital twin of the maritime world that accurately replicates ocean waves, vessel movements, and navigation environments. The simulator has been calibrated using a benchmark tanker vessel approximately 320 meters in length, enabling results generated in the virtual environment to closely reflect real-world commercial shipping operations.

Developed by the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras, SEANAV addresses a major challenge facing the global shipping industry, which carries more than 80 per cent of world trade, the engineering institute noted.

In a press release shared with NDTV, IIT Madras stated that SEANAV uses a realistic, high-fidelity virtual maritime environment where ships, sensors, ocean conditions and vessel traffic can be simulated in real time.

The institute further added that SEANAV also aligns with the Government of India's Sagarmala Programme and Maritime India Vision 2030, which emphasise smart ports, digital technologies and autonomous maritime systems. In addition, its multi-vessel simulation capabilities have potential applications in coastal surveillance, search-and-rescue operations, and maritime defence.

Speaking on the significance of the research, Dr Suresh Rajendran, Associate Professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, stated: "By combining digital twins, AI, advanced sensor fusion, and virtual reality, we are creating an environment where both autonomous systems and human operators can be trained safely and efficiently before deployment in real-world maritime settings."

"The platform can also strengthen safety at major Indian ports, including Chennai, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi, by supporting the development of AI-assisted navigation systems capable of reducing collision and grounding risks," Rajendran added.

The product also enables multiple autonomous vessels to learn and operate together, developing navigation strategies that account for complex interactions across crowded waterways, according to the institute.

The platform incorporates a sophisticated multi-sensor fusion framework that combines inputs from LiDAR, marine radar, and stereo vision cameras. Unlike conventional simulators that assume perfect sensor information, SEANAV models realistic sensor limitations, including noise and delays, allowing navigation systems to operate effectively in challenging conditions such as fog, rain, and low visibility.

SEANAV also includes an immersive Virtual Reality interface powered by Meta Quest headsets. Researchers, trainees, and maritime professionals can experience the simulation environment from the perspective of a ship's bridge, enabling realistic training for emergency response, collision avoidance, port approaches, and vessel manoeuvring.