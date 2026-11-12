IIT Madras Offers Free Online Skill Courses For Class 7 To 12 Students; Check Details

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with BodhBridge Education to offer free online courses in emerging technologies and future-ready skills for school students and teachers.

Applications are open for the November 2026 to January 2027 batches. Interested students and teachers can register through the official website, bodhbridge.iitmpravartak.org.in.

Students from Classes 7 to 12 can enrol in courses covering topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), future mobility, entrepreneurship, design thinking and innovation.

The programme aims to help students connect what they learn in classrooms with practical applications. Through these courses, they will get an opportunity to understand how new technologies work and how they are used in everyday life and different industries.

The classes will be conducted online and will include live sessions, practical activities and real-life examples. Students will also get to work on skills such as problem-solving, communication, creativity and innovative thinking.

Experts from the IIT Madras alumni network, start-ups and industries will conduct the sessions. The courses are free, while students who want a certificate can opt for an additional certification offered by IIT Madras Pravartak.

The programme will run in monthly batches from November 2026 to January 2027. According to the foundation, more than 45,000 teachers have already benefited from its free training programmes.

Courses For Teachers And Educators

The initiative also offers courses for teachers, educators and educational institutions. These include:

Career Counselling Certification Training

Leadership Development Programme for Educators

Classroom Management and Student Engagement

Speaking about the initiative, Dhanalakshmi Sampath, Manager, Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, "These programs serve as a stepping stone from classroom education to the needs of industry, building essential skills in AI, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. By giving students, teachers, and institutions practical tools, we are creating a stronger, forward-looking learning environment."

About IIT Madras Pravartak And BodhBridge Education

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section 8 company and a Technology Innovation Hub hosted by IIT Madras. It works in the areas of Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

BodhBridge Education is a learning platform founded by IIT Madras alumni. It provides learning opportunities and educational support to students, teachers and parents.