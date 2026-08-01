IIT Kanpur Launches 6-Month Online Data Science And Machine Learning Course

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has launched a six-month online certificate programme in Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics. It is designed especially for working professionals. The course aims to help learners gain practical knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and business analytics. The programme is scheduled to begin on October 3, 2026. It will be conducted entirely in online mode. So it is easy for professionals across the country to upskill without leaving their jobs.

IIT Kanpur Online Data Science Course: Eligibility and Course Details

Graduates from any recognised university or institution with at least 55% aggregate marks are eligible to apply for the programme. Professionals with three or more years of relevant work experience can also apply if they have secured a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in their qualifying degree.

The six-month programme includes 60 learning hours. It includes live online weekend classes conducted for three hours every week. IIT Kanpur has also introduced a three-month exit option. Candidates who leave the programme after three months will receive a Certificate of Participation instead of the full completion certificate.

The course has been developed by the Department of Management Sciences (DoMS), IIT Kanpur, with academic support from experienced faculty members from leading IITs and IIMs.

What Will Students Learn in IIT Kanpur's Machine Learning Programme?

The programme offers hands-on learning through practical projects and business-based case studies. Participants will receive training in several high-demand technologies. These include:

Python programming

R programming

Data analysis

Data visualisation

Machine Learning

Generative AI

IIT Kanpur Data Science Course Fee Structure

Candidates interested in the programme will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 plus 18% GST. The programme fee is Rs 85,000 plus 18% GST. IIT Kanpur has allowed participants to pay the amount in two instalments.