IIT Kanpur Trains Over 140 Army Personnel In Advanced Cybersecurity Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has trained 140 personnel from the Indian Army's Central Command under its specialised cybersecurity certification programme, with the latest batch of 70 participants successfully completing the six-month course.

The training programme was conducted by C3iHub, IIT Kanpur's Technology Innovation Hub for Cybersecurity. A valedictory ceremony marking the completion of the second batch was held at the Headquarters of the Army's Central Command in Lucknow.

The six-month hybrid certification programme has been designed to strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities of Army personnel through a combination of classroom learning and practical training. According to IIT Kanpur, the course follows a two-stage format comprising a three-month Basic Module and a three-month Advanced Module.

The Basic Module covers topics such as Linux systems, networking, cyber threat intelligence, operating system security, Security Operations Centre (SOC) operations and incident response. Participants also receive hands-on training using industry-standard cybersecurity tools, including Burp Suite, Wireshark, Nmap, Nessus and Splunk.

The Advanced Module is offered to top-performing participants from the Basic Module. It focuses on advanced cybersecurity concepts, including artificial intelligence-driven security analytics, security automation, malware analysis, digital and network forensics, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT), and big data-based log analysis. Participants are required to complete both practical and theoretical assessments to earn certification from C3iHub, IIT Kanpur.

With the completion of the second cohort, a total of 140 Army personnel have now been trained under the programme. IIT Kanpur said the initiative reflects its ongoing collaboration with the Indian Army's Central Command to strengthen cyber defence capabilities through structured, practice-oriented training.

C3iHub is IIT Kanpur's Technology Innovation Hub established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. Besides supporting research and innovation in cybersecurity, the hub also conducts specialised training programmes aimed at building skilled cybersecurity professionals for defence and other strategic sectors.