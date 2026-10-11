NCERT Announces Online Diploma Course In Science Teaching: Registration From October 12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced an Online Diploma Course in Teaching of Science at the Middle Stage to help strengthen science teaching skills. The programme aims to improve teaching practices and deepen educators' understanding of science education. According to the announcement, registration will begin on October 12, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply until November 12, 2026. The fully online course will commence on November 16, 2026, and run for 40 weeks. The enrolment fee for the programme is Rs 2,000. Interested candidates can visit the official website for further details.

NCERT Online Diploma Course: Important Dates And Fee

Candidates interested in the programme should keep the following dates and details in mind before applying:

Registration Start Date: October 12, 2026

October 12, 2026 Registration Deadline: November 12, 2026

November 12, 2026 Course Commencement Date: November 16, 2026

November 16, 2026 Course Duration: 40 weeks

40 weeks Mode of Learning: Fully online

Fully online Enrolment Fee: Rs 2,000

The registration window will remain open for approximately one month. Applicants should complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity to enrol in the programme.

How To Get More Details About The Course?

Interested candidates can visit the official website, ncertx.in, to obtain additional information about the Online Diploma Course in Teaching of Science at the Middle Stage. The website can be checked for further details regarding the programme and its registration process.

Candidates can also contact NCERT through the email address ncertx@gmail.com for queries related to the course.

The programme is designed to strengthen science teaching practices and improve educators' understanding of the subject at the middle stage. Its fully online format allows participants to access the course remotely.

Teachers planning to enrol should review the available information carefully and note the registration deadline and course commencement date. With a duration of 40 weeks and an enrolment fee of Rs 2,000, the programme offers an opportunity for educators to focus on improving their science teaching skills.