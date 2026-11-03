JEE Main 2027: Last Exam's Topper Shares Importance Of PYQs, Mock Tests, Revision

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exam will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. With the examination approaching, last exam's topper Kabeer Chhillar has shared the importance of previous years' questions (PYQs), mock tests, and revision for JEE aspirants. Chhillar secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2026 exam.

Interested and eligible candidates must also note that the application window for Session 1 is open till November 22, 2026. In the final months of their preparation, students should now assess their current preparation, identify areas that need improvement, and organise their remaining study time accordingly.

Practise PYQs, Analyse Mock Tests

Speaking to NDTV, Chhillar stated that solving previous years' JEE questions after completing the relevant concepts can help students understand question patterns, assess their application of concepts and identify topics that require further practice.

However, he further noted that aspirants should not rely solely on predicted questions or assumptions about chapter-wise weightage.

Chhillar suggested that mock tests should form an integral part of the preparation process. He advised that students should attempt full-length tests under examination-like conditions and analyse their results afterwards.

The top scorer asserted that merely checking the score is not enough. Aspirants should identify whether errors occurred because of conceptual gaps, calculation mistakes, misinterpretation of questions or poor time management. Revisiting these mistakes and practising similar questions can help prevent their recurrence, he noted.

'Make Revision A Daily Activity'

According to Chhillar, regular revision is important for retaining formulas, concepts, reactions and problem-solving techniques. Students should set aside time each day to revisit previously studied topics instead of postponing revision until the end of the syllabus, he said. Short notes, formula sheets and error logs can help them revise efficiently, he added.

The last exam's topper further noted that a weekly review should include completed topics, pending portions, test performance and areas requiring additional attention. Students should adjust their schedules based on this review while ensuring that newly studied topics do not remain unrevised, he said.

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According to the 100-percentiler, JEE preparation is a continuous process of learning, practice, assessment, and improvement. A clear strategy, consistent effort and timely correction of mistakes can help students make effective use of their preparation time and approach the JEE 2027 examination with greater confidence, he asserted.