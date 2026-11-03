CBSE Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet Awaited: Will It Clash With JEE Main?

Students appearing for both the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exams 2027 and JEE Main 2027 are wondering whether the two exams will be held on the same dates. While JEE Main dates have already been announced, CBSE is yet to release its detailed subject-wise board exam timetable.

Based on the schedules available so far, a major clash between the two exams looks unlikely. However, students should wait for the official CBSE date sheet before making final preparation plans.

JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the following dates for JEE Main 2027:

Session 1: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027 Session 2: April 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2027

When Will CBSE Board Exams 2027 Be Held?

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are expected to be conducted in February and March 2027. However, the board has not yet released the official date sheet showing subject-wise exam dates.

Is There Likely to Be a Clash?

A major overlap appears unlikely because JEE Main Session 1 ends on January 28, while CBSE board exams are expected to begin in February.

However, students should not assume there will be no conflicts. Until CBSE releases the final timetable, it is impossible to rule out the possibility of a particular subject exam falling close to, or on, an important JEE Main date.

Students planning to appear for JEE Main Session 2 should be especially careful. Since Session 2 is scheduled from April 2 to 7, they should compare these dates with their board exam schedule once the official CBSE date sheet is released.

What Should Students Do?

Students appearing for both exams should:

Check the official CBSE date sheet as soon as it is released.

Compare their board exam dates with both JEE Main sessions.

Keep an eye on the April 2 to 7 window if they plan to take JEE Main Session 2.

Follow updates from both CBSE and NTA for any changes in exam schedules.

For now, students can continue preparing for both exams, as the available schedule suggests that a major clash is unlikely. Final confirmation, however, will come only after CBSE publishes the complete board exam timetable.