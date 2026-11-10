JEE Main 2027: National Testing Agency Issues New Registration Guidelines For NRI Candidates

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important registration update for all those Non-Resident Indians applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. According to the official notice, the NRI candidates who do not hold an Aadhar card but have a valid Indian Passport can complete their application process using a different registration option.

This update is only for the NRI candidates without an Aadhar card, candidates can visit the official JEE Main 2027 portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in and fill out the application form.

The registration window is open on the website and will remain active till November 22, 2026 up to 11:50 pm. Once the regular application window closes, NTA will open an application window with late fee from November 23 to November 26, 2026. The examination will be conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

How Can NRI Candidates Apply Without An Aadhar Card?

NRI candidates can check the steps below to apply for the JEE Main Session 1 exam without an Aadhar card.

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage under the candidates board click on the JEE Main Session 1 registration link.

Step 3: After clicking on the new registration option click on the 'Apply through the NRI (Having No Aadhar Option)'.

Step 4: Once selected, complete the application process using the valid Indian passport.

Step 5: Verify the application form before final submitting.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

In case of any queries while filling out the JEE Main application form without an Aadhar card then candidates can contact the NTA at given number, 011-40759000 or 1800-180-4747.