JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Pay Session 1 Fee, Registrations Cross 5.72 Lakh

More than 4 lakh candidates have paid the application fee for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, according to the latest figures shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In an update posted on its official X account, NTA reported that a total of 5,72,416 candidates had registered for the engineering entrance examination. Of these, 4,30,382 candidates had submitted their application forms and 4,07,664 had completed the process by paying the examination fee.

The agency also reported that 4,05,547 candidates had downloaded their confirmation pages.

The registration figures shared by NTA are as follows:

Registration completed: 5,72,416

5,72,416 Application forms submitted: 4,30,382

4,30,382 Application fee paid: 4,07,664

4,07,664 Confirmation pages downloaded: 4,05,547

Candidates who have not applied yet can complete the process through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application window for Session 1 will close on November 22, 2026.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following dates to avoid missing any important deadline:

Registration begins: October 24, 2026

October 24, 2026 Last date to apply: November 22, 2026

November 22, 2026 Last date for fee payment: November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm Late application window: November 23 to 26, 2026

November 23 to 26, 2026 Last date for late fee payment: November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm Application correction window: November 27 to 29, 2026

November 27 to 29, 2026 Examination city intimation slip: December 30, 2026

December 30, 2026 Admit card release: January 13, 2027

January 13, 2027 JEE Main Session 1 examination: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

Candidates who submit their applications during the late registration period, from November 23 to 26, will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500, as mentioned in the official notification.

How To Apply For JEE Main 2027 Session 1

Candidates who are yet to register can complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.

Complete the registration by entering the required personal and contact details.

Log in using the application number and password.

Fill in the application form with the required personal and academic details.

Upload the photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

Review the details entered in the form and submit the application.

Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.

Candidates should make sure that they have completed the fee payment and downloaded the confirmation page before the deadline.

For further updates related to registration, examination dates and admit cards, candidates can visit the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.