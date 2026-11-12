JEE Main 2027: Over 4 Lakh Candidates Pay Session 1 Fee, Registrations Cross 5.72 Lakh

More than 4 lakh candidates have paid the application fee for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, according to the latest figures shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
In an update posted on its official X account, NTA reported that a total of 5,72,416 candidates had registered for the engineering entrance examination. Of these, 4,30,382 candidates had submitted their application forms and 4,07,664 had completed the process by paying the examination fee.
JEE (Main) 2027 Session - 1 Update Over 4.07 lakh+ aspirants have completed their fee payment, with total registrations crossing 5.72 lakh! Don't leave your application halfway; submit your form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today at https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. Last Date: 22nd November 2026 JEE (Main) 2027 सत्र - 1 महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट अब तक 5.72 लाख से अधिक पंजीकरण हो चुके हैं और 4.07 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी अपनी फीस जमा कर चुके हैं! अपनी आवेदन प्रक्रिया अधूरी न छोड़ें—समय रहते फॉर्म सबमिट करें, शुल्क जमा करें और https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE से कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें। #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEEMainSession1— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 10, 2026
The agency also reported that 4,05,547 candidates had downloaded their confirmation pages.
The registration figures shared by NTA are as follows:
- Registration completed: 5,72,416
- Application forms submitted: 4,30,382
- Application fee paid: 4,07,664
- Confirmation pages downloaded: 4,05,547
Candidates who have not applied yet can complete the process through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application window for Session 1 will close on November 22, 2026.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates
Candidates should keep track of the following dates to avoid missing any important deadline:
- Registration begins: October 24, 2026
- Last date to apply: November 22, 2026
- Last date for fee payment: November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm
- Late application window: November 23 to 26, 2026
- Last date for late fee payment: November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm
- Application correction window: November 27 to 29, 2026
- Examination city intimation slip: December 30, 2026
- Admit card release: January 13, 2027
- JEE Main Session 1 examination: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027
Candidates who submit their applications during the late registration period, from November 23 to 26, will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500, as mentioned in the official notification.
How To Apply For JEE Main 2027 Session 1
Candidates who are yet to register can complete the application process by following these steps:
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.
- Complete the registration by entering the required personal and contact details.
- Log in using the application number and password.
- Fill in the application form with the required personal and academic details.
- Upload the photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.
- Review the details entered in the form and submit the application.
- Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.
Candidates should make sure that they have completed the fee payment and downloaded the confirmation page before the deadline.
For further updates related to registration, examination dates and admit cards, candidates can visit the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.