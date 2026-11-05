JEE Main 2027: NTA Allows NRI Candidates To Use Passport As ID Proof

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates to use their passports as identity proof while registering for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. The clarification came after an NRI candidate asked the agency how applicants without an Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving licence could complete the registration process.

Responding to the query on its official X account, NTA confirmed that candidates can use their passports to complete the application process. The clarification specifically addresses NRI candidates who do not have the other identity documents.

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process began on October 24. Candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until November 22, 2026.

According to NTA, the application and fee payment facility will remain open until 11:50 PM on the respective closing dates.

How To Register For JEE Main 2027 Using A Passport?

NRI candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration link.

Select the 'New Registration' or 'Sign Up' option.

Enter the required details, including name, date of birth and gender.

Provide your mobile number and complete OTP verification.

Enter the required identity details. NRI candidates can use their passports instead of Aadhaar, PAN card or driving licence.

Fill in the remaining details and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

What Did NTA Say About Passport Use?

NTA confirmed the passport facility while responding to a candidate's query on its official X account.

The candidate had asked whether an NRI applicant without an Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving licence could register using a passport.

Responding to the query, NTA said, "You can now use passport to complete the application process. In case you need to submit fresh application then you may refer to public notice dated 28th and 30th October at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency also referred the candidate to its public notices dated October 28 and 30 for further information.

What To Do After Submitting The JEE Main 2027 Application Form?

After completing the registration process, candidates should check whether their applications have been successfully submitted. They should also follow these steps:

Log in to the candidate portal and check the application status.

Confirm that the examination fee has been paid successfully.

Download and save the application confirmation page.

Keep the application number and login credentials safe.

Check the official website for updates on the application correction window.

Download the examination city intimation slip once it is released.

Download the admit card before the examination.

Candidates should regularly visit the official JEE Main website for the latest announcements and examination-related updates.