JEE Main 2027: Worried About Maths? Check What The Last 3 Years' Papers Reveal

Mathematics is often considered one of the toughest sections of JEE Main. Lengthy calculations, tricky questions and the need to manage time can make it challenging for many students. For those preparing for JEE Main 2027, looking at previous years' question papers can help them understand which chapters have been asked more frequently.

An analysis of Mathematics questions from JEE Main 2024, 2025 and 2026 shows that topics such as Coordinate Geometry, Integral Calculus, Complex Numbers and Limits, Continuity and Differentiability have featured regularly.

While this analysis cannot predict the questions for JEE Main 2027, it can give students an idea of which topics deserve more attention during preparation.

JEE Main Mathematics: Which Chapters Had More Questions?

Coordinate Geometry has remained one of the frequently asked topics in the Mathematics section over the last three years. The chapter recorded 92 questions in 2024, 85 in 2025 and 73 in 2026 across different examination shifts.

Integral Calculus has also maintained a significant presence, with 67 questions in 2024, 51 in 2025 and 53 in 2026.

Another important area is Limits, Continuity and Differentiability. Questions from this chapter stood at 72 in 2024, 42 in 2025 and 35 in 2026.

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations also featured regularly, with 43 questions in 2024, 33 in 2025 and 38 in 2026.

Apart from these, students should also pay attention to Matrices and Determinants, Sequence and Series, Sets, Relations and Functions, and Statistics and Probability.

Which Topics Should JEE Main 2027 Aspirants Focus On?

Based on the previous years' question papers, students can give additional attention to these topics:

Coordinate Geometry: Straight Lines, Circles, Parabola, Ellipse and Hyperbola.

Straight Lines, Circles, Parabola, Ellipse and Hyperbola. Calculus: Definite Integration, Indefinite Integration, Area Under Curves and Differential Equations.

Definite Integration, Indefinite Integration, Area Under Curves and Differential Equations. Algebra: Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Matrices and Determinants.

Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Matrices and Determinants. Limits and Continuity: Limits, Continuity, Differentiability and Applications of Derivatives.

Limits, Continuity, Differentiability and Applications of Derivatives. Probability and Statistics: Probability, Permutations and Combinations, and Statistics.

Probability, Permutations and Combinations, and Statistics. Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry: Vector Algebra, Lines and Planes, and Three-Dimensional Geometry.

Students should understand these topics thoroughly instead of simply memorising formulas. Practising different types of questions from each chapter can also help them improve their accuracy.

How Can Students Improve Their Mathematics Preparation?

Students who find Mathematics difficult can make their preparation more manageable by following a regular study routine.

Here are some ways to improve performance:

Clear your basics: Understand the concepts and formulas before moving to advanced questions. A strong foundation makes difficult problems easier to solve. Solve previous years' papers: Practise questions from JEE Main 2024, 2025 and 2026 to understand the examination pattern and the way questions are framed. Work on calculation speed: Mathematics questions can take time to solve. Regular practice can help students improve their speed without compromising accuracy. Revise formulas: Keep a separate notebook for important formulas and revise it regularly. Take mock tests: Attempt full-length mock tests to understand your preparation level and identify chapters that need more practice.

Should Students Skip Chapters With Fewer Questions?

No. Previous years' question papers can help students identify frequently tested topics, but they do not guarantee the same chapter-wise distribution in the next examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may change the number and distribution of questions in JEE Main 2027. A chapter that had fewer questions in earlier papers may also become important in the upcoming examination.

Therefore, students should cover the complete Mathematics syllabus and use previous years' trends only to plan their revision.

For JEE Main 2027 aspirants, the focus should be on understanding concepts, practising regularly and improving time management. Rather than avoiding Mathematics because it seems difficult, students should work on weaker topics and build confidence through consistent practice.