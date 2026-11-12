JEE Main 2027 Registration: Valid Application Rules, Last Date, Number Of Attempts

JEE Main 2027 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2027 registrations are underway, with the Session 1 application window with regular fee closing on November 22, 2026. According to the official exam schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main Session 1 exam on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027.

In a social media post on X, the NTA announced that a total of 5,72,416 candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination till November 10. Of these, 4,30,382 candidates have submitted their application forms and 4,07,664 have completed the process by paying the examination fee.

Valid Application Rules

The testing agency has decided to allow candidates to submit a fresh application form for Session 1, even if they have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee. Accordingly, candidates must note that only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and the confirmation page has been generated will be considered valid.

The exam-conducting body noted that if a candidate submits a fresh form but does not complete the fee payment or generates the confirmation page, the earlier form for which these steps were completed will remain valid.

Candidates must also note that a new application number will be generated for each fresh form. All details, including photograph, signature and documents, must be entered and uploaded again.

JEE Main Registration Last Date

The exam body noted that fresh applications must be completed, including fee payment, on or before November 22, 2026 till 11:50 pm

Candidates missing this deadline will be allowed to complete the process with a late fee from November 23 to 26, 2026 till 11:50 pm.

'One Attempt Per Session'

The NTA clarified in an official notification that submitting multiple application forms does not entitle a candidate to appear more than once in the same session. A candidate who appears, or attempts to appear, in the examination using more than one application number will be treated as having used unfair means, and action will be taken as per the prescribed rules in the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin.